Union Budget 2026: Indian Stock Market Open on February 1 Despite Weekend
For the Union Budget 2026 presentation, the stock market will stay open on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Both the NSE and BSE will run a live trading session with normal hours. Trading will be on.
The stock market will open on Sunday
Big news for investors: The market is usually closed on Sundays, but on Feb 1, 2026, the NSE and BSE will be open for Budget Day as the Finance Minister presents the Union Budget.
Commodity derivatives will also be traded
Pre-open is 9:00-9:08 AM, normal trading 9:15 AM-3:30 PM. BSE notes no T+0 settlement or default auctions. F&O and commodity derivatives will also trade.
Dalal Street will be open on Sunday
The market is usually closed on weekends. This is the first time in a while Dalal Street will work on a Sunday, and the first time since 2000 the budget is presented on a Sunday.
Stock market holidays
Besides weekends, BSE & NSE have 16 holidays. First-half holidays include Holi (Mar 3), Ram Navami (Mar 26), Good Friday (Apr 3), Ambedkar Jayanti (Apr 14), and Bakrid (May 28).
The market will also be closed on these days
Second-half holidays include Muharram (Jun 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (Sep 14), Gandhi Jayanti (Oct 2), Dussehra (Oct 20), and Diwali (Nov 10). The last holiday of 2026 is Christmas.
