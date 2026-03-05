Stocktwits sentiment for ZETA dropped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bearish’ in 24 hours, with some traders warning that OpenAI choosing TTD “tells a lot.”

The Information reported that OpenAI may initially rely on external partners to scale its advertising business, which is still in its early stages.

The Trade Desk offers a cloud-based platform for ad buyers to create, manage, and use digital advertising campaigns across all advertisement formats and devices.

Wall Street has a consensus rating of ‘Strong Hold’ on Zeta, according to Koyfin, while The Trade Desk has a consensus ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. slipped nearly 1% in overnight trading and are on track to snap a three-day winning streak on Thursday, as retail investors grow uneasy over reports that Sam Altman’s OpenAI is in talks with rival The Trade Desk to sell ads.

Zeta’s shares remain down more than 7% so far this year due to worries of an AI disruption, although last week’s earnings showcased the company’s growth and bet on an AI shift from feature to infrastructure across the enterprise.

How Are ZETA Retail Traders Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Zeta Global dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

“OpenAI choosing $TTD over $ZETA tells a lot. You better sell now till its too late,” a bearish user on Zeta on Stocktwits said.

A user on Stocktwits noted that Zeta needs OpenAI , but not the other way around while The Trade Desk has something that OpenAI does not have. “They are good at something that openAI is not good at,” the user said.

However, a bullish user said that Zeta will cross The Trade Desk in market value by 2030.

The Trade Desk Vs Zeta Global: What’s The Difference?

The Trade Desk offers a cloud-based platform for ad buyers to create, manage, and use digital advertising campaigns across all advertisement formats and devices. The company helps advertisers automate ad placements and performance measurement for brands, helping them target consumers.

On the other hand, the Zeta Marketing Platform uses AI and trillions of consumer signals to make it quicker and easier for marketers to create and maintain customer relationships by delivering personalized experiences.

ZETA Vs TTD: Which Stock Is Wall Street More Bullish On?

Wall Street has a consensus rating of ‘Strong Hold’ on Zeta, according to Koyfin. 11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ and three ‘Hold.’ The stock’s average price target on Wall Street is $29.08, implying a 55% upside from its last closing price of $18.76.

The Trade Desk has a consensus ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with 19 out of the 38 analysts rating it ‘Buy’ or higher, 15 rating it ‘Hold’ and four ‘Sell’ or lower. The average price target was $32.95, implying a 30% upside from Wednesday’s closing price of $25.17.

Zeta’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is currently at 19.7x, compared with The Trade Desk’s 12.2x. Shares of Zeta have gained more than 11% in the last 12 months, while The Trade Desk stock has fallen nearly 63% during the same period.

