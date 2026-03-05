Alibaba stock has lost over 13% in the past week, and is now down 31% from its peak in early October 2025.

Retail traders debated whether the selloff is a buying opportunity or a sign that Chinese tech stocks have lost their appeal, and questioned why Alibaba has yet to announce its earnings date.

Goldman Sachs upgraded its BABA rating earlier this week, citing the company’s pole position in AI and cloud.

Stocktwits sentiment climbed to ‘extremely bullish’ to the highest point since Jan. 30.

Even as markets around the world have rebounded from the initial shock of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war that broke out over the weekend, Alibaba shares have continued to slide at a fast clip.

The stock has declined for six straight sessions, losing over 13%, and if the overnight momentum sustains, it is poised to mark its worst streak since April 2023. Shares dropped 3% in overnight trading, and the company’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed 2.5% lower on Thursday.

Despite pockets of frustration, retail trader sentiment for BABA has, in fact, climbed higher, shifting to ‘extremely bullish’ (88/100) as of early Thursday, from ‘bullish’ the previous day, according to Stocktwits data. That’s the highest point since Jan. 30.

BABA sentiment and message volume as of March 5 | Source: Stocktwits

BABA Draws Retail Buzz

As of the time of publication, Alibaba had not filed any notice with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulator regarding the scheduled date for its fiscal third-quarter earnings, which many retail traders noticed.

The ticker was trending among the top five on Stocktwits, with message volume rising 38% over the past 24 hours.

While traders expressed extreme frustration over its performance and geopolitical pressures — and also over a delay in setting its earnings date — a strong counter-narrative highlights the stock as deeply oversold and poised for a rebound, citing strong positioning in the AI industry.

“If it sinks down to $115. I say sell your house and BUY, BUY, BUY! If it sinks down to $100 - sell you children and BUY! BUY! BUY!” a user said in a lighter vein, covering the bullish view. “The chart history tells all.”

Alibaba shares hit a record high of $192.67 on Oct. 2 and have cumulatively gained 73% in 2025. Wednesday’s selloff average trading volume nearly double to 14.3 million.

Another user said that the long-term risk in the stock appeared manageable. On the other side of the debate, traders voiced frustration over the selloff, warning that a weak earnings report, if it materializes, could push the stock significantly lower.

“Why so weak?“ asked a trader, while another called BABA a “cancer to my portfolio.”

BABA Analysts Remain Upbeat

Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Alibaba to ‘Conviction Buy’ from ‘Buy,’ and set a price target of $186. The target implies an upside of about 40%.

Alibaba’s continued pole position in AI and cloud services in China, and improving profits in the core e-commerce business, is driving conviction, the investment research firm said in its note.

Meanwhile, noted tech investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest

The majority of analysts remain upbeat. At least 37 of the 42 covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on BABA, two recommend hold, and one recommends a ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin data. Their average price target of $198.95 implies a nearly 50% upside from the stock’s last close.

