Reliance Power to Yes Bank: Top 10 Profitable Stocks Under Rs 50 to Buy NOW
Low-priced stocks are popular among investors because they offer the potential for high returns on a small investment. This article recommends 10 stocks, including Central Bank of India and IOB.
In today's modern era, the stock market has become a key part of most people's investment plans. Low-priced stocks, available for under Rs. 50, are particularly appealing to both new and experienced investors. They are popular because of the chance for high returns on a small investment, the freedom to invest across various sectors, and the potential to see good profits even with a small amount of capital.
Today's recommended low-priced stocks include companies like Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, IRB Infrastructure, Reliance Power, UCO Bank, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, NMDC Steel, and Allcargo Logistics. These stocks are currently available at good prices; with the right buy price, sell price, and stop-loss, they can offer safe and profitable opportunities for investors.
Central Bank of India
Buy at Rs. 39.
Target sell price Rs. 45.
Stop-loss at Rs. 35.
Indian Overseas Bank
Buy at Rs. 40
Target sell price Rs. 50
Stop-loss at Rs. 36
IRB Infrastructure
Buy at Rs. 44
Target sell price Rs. 50
Stop-loss at Rs. 41
Reliance Power
Buy at Rs. 42
Target sell price Rs. 48
Stop-loss at Rs. 37
UCO Bank
Buy at Rs. 33
Target sell price Rs. 40
Stop-loss at Rs. 27
Vodafone Idea
Buy at Rs. 9.5
Target sell price Rs. 10.5
Stop-loss at Rs. 8.
Yes Bank
Buy at Rs. 23
Target sell price Rs. 26
Stop-loss at Rs. 20
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Buy at Rs. 47
Target sell price Rs. 52
Stop-loss at Rs. 43
NMDC Steel
Buy at Rs. 46
Target sell price Rs. 51
Stop-loss at Rs. 41
Allcargo Logistics
Buy at Rs. 34
Target sell price Rs. 38
Stop-loss at Rs. 30
Getting advice is essential
The stock market is always volatile and risky. Therefore, it's crucial to get advice from your financial advisor before making any investment. You can control losses by setting a proper stop-loss. While investing in low-priced stocks is a good opportunity, it should be combined with knowledge and research. If you act wisely, there's definitely a potential to make big profits even with a small investment.