Reliance Industries

Its subsidiary, RSBVL, has partnered with Surrey County Cricket Club for The Hundred's Oval Invincibles team, buying a 49% stake for £60.27 million from the ECB.

RailTel Corporation of India

The company received a contract worth ₹48.78 crore from MMRDA.

RVNL

RVNL announced it received a letter of acceptance worth ₹145.35 crore from Southern Railway for a traction power project.

ONGC

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has extended the tenure of Arun Kumar Singh as ONGC Chairman for another year through contractual reappointment.