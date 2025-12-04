Reliance Industries to ONGC: Share Market Today-Keep an eye on these stocks
Indian stock market indices may start weakly on Thursday due to mixed global cues. Investors will be watching Vladimir Putin's visit to India, and several stocks will be in focus due to various corporate announcements.
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, may open lower on Thursday due to mixed global cues. Gift Nifty trends also suggest a weak start, trading around 26,078.
Investors are watching Russian President Putin's visit to India. On Wednesday, the market fell for the 4th day, with Nifty 50 closing below 26,000 and Sensex down 31 points.
Reliance Industries
Its subsidiary, RSBVL, has partnered with Surrey County Cricket Club for The Hundred's Oval Invincibles team, buying a 49% stake for £60.27 million from the ECB.
RailTel Corporation of India
The company received a contract worth ₹48.78 crore from MMRDA.
RVNL
RVNL announced it received a letter of acceptance worth ₹145.35 crore from Southern Railway for a traction power project.
ONGC
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has extended the tenure of Arun Kumar Singh as ONGC Chairman for another year through contractual reappointment.
Pine Labs
The Noida-based fintech company reported a net profit of ₹5.97 crore in Q2, a turnaround from last year's ₹32 crore loss, due to reduced depreciation and ESOP costs. Its revenue grew 17.8% to ₹650 crore.
Indian Energy Exchange
The company reported a monthly electricity trading volume of 11,409 MU in November, up 17.7% YoY. DAM volume grew 0.3% YoY, while RTM volume surged 40.2%.
Nectar Lifesciences
The board approved a share buyback of up to ₹81 crore at ₹27 per share. The record date is set for December 24 to identify eligible shareholders.
Pace Digitek
The company announced its subsidiary, Lineage Power Pvt Ltd, received an order worth ₹99.71 crore from Advait Greenergy Pvt Ltd.
JK Cement
The company commissioned its 3.3 MTPA clinker line-2 at its Panna plant in Bihar, doubling the facility's clinker capacity to 6.60 MTPA.
IndiGo
The DGCA has initiated an investigation into large-scale flight disruptions at IndiGo. The regulator has asked the airline to clarify the reasons and present a plan to prevent further cancellations.
Note: Investing in the stock market is risky. This report is for informational purposes only. Always consult experts before investing.
