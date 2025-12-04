Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Huang was in the U.S. capital meeting with lawmakers, where he told them that state-by-state U.S. regulations would slow the progress of AI development.

In a podcast with Joe Rogan aired earlier in the day, Huang said that Trump is "different" and an “incredibly good listener.”

Huang hinted at a positive relationship with Trump and his administration.

The Nvidia CEO also dismissed concerns about a technology race saying that the U.S. has always been in a technology race.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday and talked about export controls.

Huang About Trump

In a podcast with Joe Rogan aired earlier in the day, Huang said that Trump is "different" and an “incredibly good listener.” “Almost everything I've ever said to him, he's remembered,” Huang said.

Huang also highlighted his communications with the Trump administration and said that United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick offered that he could access the President and the administration over call. “We are also going to be available to you,” Lutnick reportedly told Huang. He also highlighted that the administration kept its word and was always available to address his concerns.

Technology Race

The Nvidia CEO also dismissed concerns about a technology race saying that the U.S. has always been in a technology race.

“We've been in a technology race with somebody forever. Since the industrial revolution…World War II was a technology race. Manhattan Project was a technology race,” Huang said. “It won't be as if somebody arrived and nobody else has. I don’t think it's going to be like that. I think it's going to be, things that just get better and better and better and better, just like technology does.”

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

NVDA shares traded marginally in the green after hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA stayed within the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

NVDA stock has gained about 34% this year and by about 28% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<