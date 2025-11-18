Reliance Retail to Tata Power: Key stocks to Watch Today As Indian market may fall
The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Tuesday due to weak global cues. While the market ended higher on Monday, several stocks will be in focus today due to various deals.
Tuesday's Indian Share Market
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower today, following weak global cues. Gift Nifty trends also suggest a negative start for Indian markets.
On Monday, the Indian market closed higher. Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of RIL, has entered an exclusive distribution deal with Germany's Cosnova Beauty to launch the Essence brand.
Paytm: A block deal is expected. KPI Green signed a deal with SJVN for a solar plant. AstraZeneca Pharma has partnered with Sun Pharma for the drug SZC in India.
HCL Tech opened an innovation lab with Nvidia. JSW Energy's director resigned. WPIL's South African arm secured a ₹426 crore contract. KEC International got new orders worth ₹1,016 crore.
Tata Power's arm commissioned a 300 MW solar project for NHPC. Emcure Pharma may see a block deal. Note: Stock market investments are risky. This is for info only.