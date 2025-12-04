The White House said that Trump is returning the standards to levels that can actually be met with conventional gasoline and diesel vehicles.

U.S. President Trump on Wednesday rescinded the fuel economy rules implemented by former President Joe Biden alleging that they were “very expensive.”

“It put tremendous upward pressure on car prices, combined with the insane electric vehicle mandate, Biden's burdensome regulations helped cause the price of cars to soar more than 25%,” Trump said, surrounded by representatives from Ford, Stellantis and General Motors.

