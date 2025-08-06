Image Credit : Getty

Ahead of its listing, NSDL's shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 127 per share, signaling a potential listing price of around Rs 927. That’s nearly 16% higher than its issue price of Rs 800.

Experts believe that kind of grey market enthusiasm usually translates into a solid debut on the exchanges.

“Given the strong subscription levels and current market sentiment, we expect a decent listing gain in the range of 12–15% or higher,” Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research, Mehta Equities said.

He added that NSDL is well-positioned as a long-term beneficiary of India’s growing institutional participation in the capital markets.