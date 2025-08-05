Image Credit : Getty

After a good response from the investors, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has finalised the allotment of shares for its much-awaited Rs 4,011.60 crore IPO. Backed by the NSE, the IPO received an overwhelming subscription of over 41 times.

If you applied for the NSDL IPO, here’s how you can check whether you got the allotment — and what to expect next.