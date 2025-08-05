NSDL IPO Allotment Out: Here's How to Check Status, GMP, and Listing Details
If you applied for the NSDL IPO, here’s how you can check whether you got the allotment — and what to expect next.
NSDL IPO Allotment
After a good response from the investors, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has finalised the allotment of shares for its much-awaited Rs 4,011.60 crore IPO. Backed by the NSE, the IPO received an overwhelming subscription of over 41 times.
How to Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status
You can check your allotment status through the official registrar (MUFG Intime), as well as on the BSE and NSE websites. All you need is your PAN, application number, or demat details.
On MUFG Intime (Registrar):
Go to: MUFG Intime Allotment Link
- Select ‘National Securities Depository Limited - IPO’
- Enter your application details and hit Submit
On BSE:
- Visit: BSE IPO Allotment Page
- Choose ‘Equity’, select NSDL, and enter your PAN or application number
- Click Search to see your status
On NSE:
- Go to: NSE Bid Check Page
- Select NSDL under 'IPO Bid Details'
- Enter your details and hit Submit
Grey Market Premium Suggests Strong Debut
As per market sources, NSDL’s IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 126, hinting at a possible listing price of Rs 926, which is about 16% above the issue price of Rs 800. The listing is expected on August 6, 2025.
Important Dates
Shares will be credited to successful applicants, and refunds will be processed for others on August 5.
Expected listing day on BSE and NSE is August 6.
What Analysts Are Saying
It is reportedly said that the market experts are optimistic about NSDL's long-term potential. Gaurav Garg from Lemonn Markets said that NSDL enjoys a monopoly-like status in the Indian depository ecosystem.
Despite being a pure Offer for Sale (OFS), several believe the pricing is reasonable compared to its peer CDSL.
About NSDL
Established in 1996, NSDL revolutionised India’s capital markets by introducing dematerialised (paperless) trading. Today, it manages a vast chunk of securities in India and is one of the largest depositories globally, playing a key role in making Indian markets more efficient and accessible.