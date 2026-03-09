Stock Market Crash: Infosys to Bharti Airtel -These 5 Stocks Could Still Make You Rich!
The Sensex crashed by over 2,400 points, and the Nifty also slipped to 23,700. But don't worry! Top brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has picked out some stocks that could give you fantastic returns in the long run.
Infosys Shares
Infosys is currently trading around ₹1,294. The brokerage firm has set a target price of ₹1,850 for it. This means if you hold this share, you could see a profit of about 41% in the long term. The brokerage feels the company's AI strategy will take it far.
HAL Share Price Target
The brokerage is also showing great confidence in the government-owned defence company, HAL. For this share, currently priced around ₹3,979, they have given a target of ₹5,500. This suggests a potential upside of 37%. The company has a huge number of orders, and the delivery of Tejas aircraft is its biggest strength.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Target
If you believe in the telecom sector, Airtel could be a great long-term choice. The share is trading at ₹1,854, and Motilal Oswal has given it a target of ₹2,355. This could give you a return of about 26%. The company's growing digital business and rising earnings make it a safe investment.
Siemens Energy India Share Price Target
Looking at the rising demand for electricity and infrastructure, Motilal Oswal has given Siemens Energy a 'Buy' rating. From its current price of ₹2,844, this share could go up to ₹3,600. There's a chance for over 23% profit here, as the market demand for power transformers is very high.
Varun Beverages Share Price Target
This cold drinks company is making a splash not just in India, but also in countries like Africa. The stock is currently priced around ₹436, and Motilal Oswal has set a target of ₹550 for it. Investors could see gains of up to 23% with this one.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. The stocks, target prices, or brokerage opinions mentioned should not be considered investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risk. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before making any investment.
