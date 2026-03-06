The company disclosed on Friday that its technology will be used by Israeli defense firm InTACT for a new drone identification system.

Shares of Peraso Inc. (PRSO) surged more than 96% in pre-market trading on Friday after the company announced that its 60 GHz millimeter-wave semiconductor technology has been selected by Israeli defense contractor InTACT for a new drone identification system.

The Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system is designed to help military forces quickly identify whether drones in the air are friendly or hostile. It enables mutual authentication capabilities between drones and ground forces or counter-drone systems, the company said. Peraso’s low-power 60 GHz beamforming wireless transceivers will power the IFF system.

“Our 60 GHz mmWave technology is designed to provide a secure, directional communications channel ideally suited for these environments, enabling advanced systems such as the IFF platform developed by InTACT,” said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso.

