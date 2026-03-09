The SPDR S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust were each down more than 2% in overnight trade.

Oil prices saw their largest one-day gain since late 1988 on Sunday night as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continued to escalate.

The jump in oil prices was followed by Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling more than 6% and South Korea’s KOSPI index falling more than 8%, triggering a 20-minute trading pause.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market edged higher in the last 24 hours, and Bitcoin’s price recovered to over $67,000.

Analysts at Santiment said the divergence between crypto and equity markets could be a sign of “potential strength, suggesting crypto is not currently trading purely as a high-beta tech stock proxy.”

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered to over $67,000 on Sunday night after dipping below $66,000 over the weekend, rising while Asian indexes plummeted amid a surge in oil prices to nearly $120 per barrel.

Brent futures jumped around 27% to more than $119, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rocketted 30% to over $118 in intra-day trade. The 30% jump in oil prices is the largest one-day gain since late 1988, according to TradingView data.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. USO’s price soared as much as 23% in overnight trade on Sunday, up by nearly $25. Retail sentiment around the fund on Stocktwits trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

USO retail sentiment and message volume on March 8 as of 11:30 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

KOSPI, Nikkei Drop Amid Oil Price Surge

South Korea’s stock exchange, the KOSPI, dropped more than 8%, triggering a 20-minute pause in trading, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 6.5% amid the jump in oil prices. Both countries are major importers of natural gas and oil from the Middle East, facing heightened risk after the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price was trading around $67,200, edging higher by 0.4% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency shifted from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past day.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on March 8 as of 11:35 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

What Is Retail Saying About Bitcoin?

Some users on Stocktwits said that there may be more pain ahead, with one forecasting hawkish commentary from the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

Others applauded Bitcoin’s price for being comparatively resilient amid geopolitical uncertainty, reigniting the debate over whether it works as a “safe haven” asset.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) were each down more than 2% in overnight trade. QQQ led losses, down 2.28% after hours, with retail sentiment trending in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

QQQ retail sentiment and message volume on March 8 as of 11:45 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

According to a note by Santiment, the decoupling between the cryptocurrency market and the stock market is a sign of “potential strength, suggesting crypto is not currently trading purely as a high-beta tech stock proxy.”

Ethereum Leads Among Crypto Majors

Ethereum (ETH) led gains among crypto majors while the overall cryptocurrency market edged 0.6% higher in the last 24 hours to around $2.38 trillion. Ethereum’s price rose 1.7% but remained below the $2,000 market. Retail sentiment around the leading altcoin dropped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

ETH retail sentiment and message volume on March 8 as of 11:55 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

CoinGlass data showed around $362 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours. Long positions accounted for around $214 million of the forced unwinds, while short bets amounted to $147 million.

