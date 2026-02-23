IDFC First bank to Adani Ports: Indian Market Set for Higher Open Stocks to Watch Today
Share Market Today: Amid mixed global cues and US tariff policies, the Indian stock market is likely to open higher today. Following a positive close on Friday, several stocks will be in the news today due to various corporate announcements.
Indian Share Market on Monday
Share Market Today: Following positive global cues after the US Supreme Court struck down broad tariffs, Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Monday.
Share Market Index on Monday
Gift Nifty trends also suggest a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,748 level, a premium of about 163 points from Nifty futures' previous close.
Nifty Sensex in the Share Market on Monday
On Friday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above the 25,500 level. The Sensex rose 316.57 points (0.38%) to 82,814.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 116.90 points (0.46%) to 25,571.25.
Keep an eye on these stocks today-
IDFC First Bank: Reported that some employees were involved in fraudulent transactions worth ₹590 crore. State Bank of India: Aims to boost its green loan share to 7.5-10% by 2030.
Keep an eye on these stocks-
Adani Ports and SEZ: Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd signed an MoU with NMDC Ltd and Vale SA to set up an iron ore facility. ICICI Bank: Received an order from Maharashtra GST upholding a tax demand of ₹50.38 crore.
Keep an eye on these stocks-
Highway Infra: The company received a contract worth ₹154.59 crore from NHAI to operate a toll plaza in Gujarat. Bharti Airtel: Launched an AI and Cyber Threat Research Center in India with Zscaler.
Keep an eye on these stocks-
UPL: The board approved a group restructuring plan to unlock shareholder value by creating a dedicated crop protection platform. Railtel Corporation of India: Received an LoI from IGR in partnership with Ashoka Buildcon.
Keep an eye on these stocks-
Allcargo Terminals: The company handled 63,400 TEUs in January, an 8% year-on-year increase, though it was a 5% decrease from the previous month.
Keep an eye on these stocks-
Vikram Solar: Signed a ₹2000 crore deal with Jupiter International for 2 GW of solar cells. Note: Stock market investing is risky. This report is for info only. Consult experts before investing.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.