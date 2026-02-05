Share Market Today: Which stocks will be in focus in Thursday's profit-loss game?
The Indian stock market is likely to open flat on Thursday due to global weakness. Several companies, including Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors, will announce their quarterly results, and stocks will also be in focus due to various corporate news.
Indian Stock Market on Thursday
Indian markets may open flat Thursday due to global weakness. GIFT Nifty trends also suggest a flat start, trading near 25,858, a 10-point premium over Nifty futures' close.
Today's Share Market
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended slightly up. The Sensex rose 78.56 points (0.09%) to 83,817.69, and the Nifty 50 gained 48.45 points (0.19%) to close at 25,776.00.
You can keep an eye on these stocks today-
Stocks to watch today: Shares of Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, Hero MotoCorp, LIC, IOC, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will be in focus as they announce their Q3 results today.
Trent: The Tata Group firm saw a 14.8% revenue jump in the Dec quarter. Tata Power: Profit rose slightly by 0.6% to ₹1,194.3 cr, but revenue fell 9.4% to ₹13,948.4 cr.
Marico: The company signed a deal to invest in Cosmix Wellness. NHPC: The board approved canceling the MoU with Green Energy Development Corp of Odisha for a solar project JV.
Power Grid: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the merger of 17 subsidiaries into two entities. Cummins: Q3 net profit fell 11.9% YoY to ₹453 crore from ₹514 crore.
Sterlite Technologies: The board will meet on Feb 7 to consider a proposal for fundraising. NSDL: 75% of its equity (149.2M shares) will be available for trading on Thursday.
Emami: The company reported a 15% rise in consolidated net profit for the Dec quarter to ₹319 crore. Note: Stock market investing is risky. This is for info only.
