Bharti Airtel to HDFC Life: Top Losers Today-These 5 Stocks Became Villains
Top 5 Losers Stock Today: Today, January 16, the Sensex and Nifty saw an initial surge. While the market recovery has affected many stocks positively, some major stocks have shocked investors. F
Cipla Share: Pharma Giant Under Selling Pressure
Pharma giant Cipla was a top loser by 10 AM. It opened at ₹1,379, hit a low of ₹1,367.20, and traded around ₹1,390.80, down about 3.05% from its previous close.
Eternal Share: High Valuation Raises Concerns
A sharp decline was also recorded in Eternal's shares. The stock opened at ₹294.05 and hit a low of ₹288.30, trading down 2.96% as investors booked profits.
HDFC Life Share: Sluggishness in the Insurance Sector
Leading insurer HDFC Life was under pressure. The stock opened at ₹740.10 and fell to a low of ₹718. By 10 AM, it was trading at ₹728.15, down by approximately 2.03%.
Sun Pharma Share: Pharma Sector Loses Its Shine
Weakness was also seen in Sun Pharma's shares. The stock opened at ₹1,708 but fell to ₹1,670.40 due to selling pressure. It was trading at ₹1,671.70, down about 1.71%.
Bharti Airtel: Telecom Giant Also Not Spared
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel also joined the loser list today. The share opened at ₹2,020 and slipped to a low of ₹1,988.70, trading down by about 1.61% at ₹1,989.90.
