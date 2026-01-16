A Micron director purchased nearly $8 million worth of company shares.

Micron has received a string of price target hikes from analysts recently; although the majority rate it a ‘Buy,’ their consensus price target implies limited upside.

MU is one of the top-performing stocks on the market, with 18% gains already in the new year.

Stocktwits sentiment for the ticker remained ‘bearish.’

Micron Technology, Inc. shares gained 1% in the aftermarket session on Thursday, driven by an insider purchase and bullish analyst actions, amid gains across the semiconductor sector, powered by upbeat results from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The company disclosed in post-market hours that Teyin Liu, a director, purchased $7.8 million worth of company shares. Liu acquired 23.200 common shares in trades made over Tuesday and Wednesday.

PT Hikes

Earlier in the day, Wells Fargo, Barclays, and Citigroup raised their price targets on MU stock, according to The Fly, prompting a 1% rise in the regular session.

Wells Fargo raised its target to $410 from $335, Barclays raised its target to $450 from $275, and Citi raised its target to $385 from $330 – all of them kept a ‘Buy’ or equivalent rating.

The revisions were largely driven by expectations that the AI boom will continue to fuel strong growth across the semiconductor sector in 2026, even as tight memory supplies give producers greater pricing power.

After a standout year for the storage chips and devices sector, executives at Micron and Samsung recently warned of increasingly tight supply, driven in part by surging demand from AI data centers.

Micron sells memory and storage semiconductors, including DRAM and NAND Flash Memory, to original equipment manufacturers, data center operators, and device makers.

Analyst, Retail View

Currently, 36 of 42 analysts have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating for the company’s shares, four recommend ‘Hold,’ and two recommend ‘Sell’ or lower, according to Koyfin. Their average price target of $337.15 is less than $1 above the stock’s last close.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MU remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged from the previous day, partly due to concerns around further upside after the stock’s incredible gains recently. MU rose a whopping 240% last year, and is up 18% so far this year.

