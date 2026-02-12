Interesting Facts: The Village Where It Never Rain Here’s Why
Interesting Facts: There are many natural wonders in the world. One of them is the village of Al-Hutaib in Yemen. It's said that it never rains in this village. How is this possible? Let's find out the details of this rare village.
The village above the clouds
Al-Hutaib is 3,200 meters above sea level, while rain clouds form below 2,000 meters. This means clouds gather and rain below the village, so it never rains there. Villagers watch storms from above, literally living above the clouds.
Strange weather conditions
The weather here is unique due to the lack of rain. Mornings are very cold, but once the sun is up, it gets extremely hot. This is because there are no clouds to block the direct sunlight. The temperature swings from cold to hot in a single day.
A natural secret that amazes scientists
The village's geography has attracted scientists, travelers, and geographers worldwide. The way it rains here is completely different. Rain falls in the valleys below the village, while the top remains sunny. Such conditions are very rare on Earth.
A sacred place for the Bohra community
Al-Hutaib is also a spiritual hub, a key pilgrimage site for the Bohra community. It holds the tomb of the third Da'i al-Mutlaq, Sayyidna Hatim. Devotees from India, Pakistan, and other South Asian countries often visit this sacred place.
How is farming done without rain?
Surprisingly, farming thrives here. Villagers use terraced farming and collect water from dew, fog, and runoff. The area is famous for its world-renowned Yemeni coffee. Al-Hutaib is a true wonder, a village that lives above the clouds.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.