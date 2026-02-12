Private weather observers have suggested that a new low-pressure area could develop in the southern Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka within the next 10 days. If it forms as expected, the system may move towards the Tamil Nadu coast around February 22. Experts believe this development could bring scattered rainfall across several regions of the state and help clear the persistent foggy and chilly morning conditions currently affecting parts of Tamil Nadu. However, the actual impact will depend on whether the system strengthens or remains weak.