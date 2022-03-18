World Sleep Day 2022: Avoid phone/laptop in bedroom for sound-better sleep

Here's why we should ditch the phone or laptops and start reading books before sleeping

Many have this bedtime routine: jump into the pyjamas, switch the lights off, crawl into bed, and check their phones. Yes, yes this is true; we all do it and are also guilty of it. And, heck, you could even be doing it right now as you read this post. But since you're reading this, you may as well take up some helpful info before retiring for the night!

We feed our brain information all day, so when it's time to turn it off, we should do the same with our phones. Numerous studies have revealed that using your phone before going to bed is bad for your general health, so let's look at why.



Mobile's blue light is terrible for your eyes: The blue light is caused by your phone screen producing melatonin, the hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle (circadian rhythm). This makes falling asleep and waking up the next day much more difficult. Because blue light has a short wavelength, it appears to be more sensitive to it. According to research, blue light exposure has also been linked to retinal damage.



Switch off or keep devices silent: Assume you just got an email or notification on social media pages like Facebook or Instagram, which alert noise/vibration can wake you up might be a problem for your sound sleep. It will be more difficult for you to relax and sleep now that you are pumped up. Even if the notification isn't alarming, keeping your mind occupied by scrolling through your phone might deceive your brain into believing it needs to stay awake.



FYI: Your late-night scrolling can cause you less efficient during work in the daytime; it can also lead to a considerable and chronic deficiency in sleep.

Here are some tips to have a sound sleep: Try to set your phone on 'do not disturb' or 'silent mode' when you go to bed. Because, even if you're not using it, text messages, social media or gaming notifications, and email cautions can disrupt your deep sleep.



Quit using electronic devices 30 minutes before bed: According to the National Sleep Foundation, you should stop using electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bed. Instead, take out the book and begin reading before bed. You'll be surprised at how much faster you fall asleep and how better you feel the next day. Also Read: Postpartum depression: Know the signs, causes, ways to deal and more