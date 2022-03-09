Postpartum depression: Know the signs, causes, ways to deal and more

Mental health during and after pregnancy is often neglected as the focus is mainly on the newborn or the society wants the women to believe that motherhood is only ‘beautiful’, which makes the mother feel guilty to even acknowledge her emotional difficulties endured during the period by her due to fear of being judged by the society and feeling ‘incapable’ of being a good mother.



Around 20-25% of new mothers are suffering from postpartum depression in India, and the numbers have grown during the COVID pandemic. Postpartum depression usually presents around a month post-childbirth which can last up to a year if not treated, which poses difficulty for the mother, baby and the family.

Causes:

Prior history of depression, bipolar affective disorder or other mental health issues

Drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes or using other substances

Thyroid disorder

Family history of psychiatric illness, especially postpartum psychiatric issues

Ongoing hormonal treatment, steroid medications etc

Complications in the pregnancy like diabetes, pre-eclampsia etc.

Sleep disturbance

Stress-related to work/ personal life

Lack of support, financial issues

Spontaneous

Signs and Symptoms:

Sad/ anxious mood

Recurrent guilt feeling

Feeling that she is not worthy of being a mother

Repeated worry if she will be able to look after the child

Constant worry about her future, career and feeling hopeless

Suicidal ideas

Insomnia/ excessive sleep

Experiencing loss of appetite, weight loss or weight gain

Body image issues

Disinterest in socializing

lack of self/baby care and hygiene

Difficulty to emotionally accept the child/ thoughts of harming the baby

Ways to deal: