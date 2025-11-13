World Diabetes Day 2025: 7 Early Symptoms of Diabetes You Should Not Ignore
World Diabetes Day 2025: Diabetes is a condition where blood glucose levels are high. People can watch out for the early signs of diabetes. world diabetes day 2025 early signs of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition of high blood glucose. It's vital to recognize the early signs, as early detection can help prevent serious complications.
Seven early signs of diabetes.
These symptoms occur because the body doesn't produce enough insulin or can't use it effectively, leading to high blood sugar. Here are the early signs of diabetes...
Frequent urination is the first symptom.
When blood sugar is high, the kidneys work overtime to remove excess glucose through urine. This leads to more frequent urination, especially at night.
People with diabetes experience sudden weight loss.
If the body can't produce insulin properly, cells don't get enough glucose for energy. So, the body starts burning fat for fuel, causing sudden weight loss.
Excessive thirst is another symptom.
Fluid loss from frequent urination causes dehydration, which in turn leads to increased thirst.
Weakness and excessive fatigue are other symptoms.
High blood sugar levels can cause constant fatigue and weakness. This fatigue can affect overall health and lead to a poor mood.
A person with diabetes may feel constantly hungry.
Even after eating regularly, a person with diabetes may feel constantly hungry. This is because body cells cannot absorb glucose properly.
High blood sugar levels can reduce vision.
High blood sugar can reduce vision. If left untreated, it can cause long-term eye damage (diabetic retinopathy).
Cuts, bruises, or sores may take longer than usual to heal.
High glucose levels disrupt the body's natural healing by affecting circulation and immune function. As a result, wounds may heal slowly, increasing infection risk.