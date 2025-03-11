World Kidney Day 2025: Know how Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Can Lead to Kidney Disease

Read Full Article

Diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease are three conditions which at first glance, may not seem connected. However, when examined closely, they share a unique and interdependent relationship in the human body. This triad often works together to pose significant health challenges, reducing the individual’s quality of life and, in severe cases, leading to life-threatening complications.

The Role of the Kidneys and Their Susceptibility to Damage

The kidneys are deemed one of our most vital internal organs as they are responsible for filtering out waste from the body and flushing out toxins and harmful substances from what we consume every day. Other than filtering out waste, they also help regulate blood pressure, maintain the balance of electrolytes, etc. Hence, they are susceptible to damage, especially when an individual has underlying conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

How Diabetes Affects Kidney Health

Poorly managed diabetes can cause severe damage to the kidneys over a long period. Diabetic patients with raised glucose levels in the blood can experience increased pressure within the kidney’s filtering systems and reduced kidney functionality, and in some cases, it causes protein leakage into the urine produced in the body. This condition is also known as albuminuria. High blood sugar levels may destroy the intricate network of blood vessels inside the kidneys, impairing their ability to filter waste effectively. This disease is known as diabetic nephropathy and is the leading cause of kidney failure across the world.

Early signs of kidney damage in diabetes include:

Protein in the urine (proteinuria) – One of the earliest signs of kidney dysfunction.

– One of the earliest signs of kidney dysfunction. Swelling in the hands, feet, and face – Due to fluid retention caused by declining kidney function.

– Due to fluid retention caused by declining kidney function. High blood pressure – As kidney function deteriorates, blood pressure regulation becomes compromised.

Hypertension: The Silent Kidney Killer

Along with diabetes, hypertension may also be an additional factor that contributes to the deteriorating kidney health of an individual by creating stress on the delicate blood vessels.

When the blood pressure is consistently high in the body, it can harden the blood vessels while narrowing them, reduce blood flow to the kidneys, and accelerate existing kidney damage, all of which result in an increased risk of kidney failure. The relationship between hypertension and kidney disease is bidirectional, where increased blood pressure levels damage the kidneys and kidney damage can further elevate blood pressure levels.

Diabetes and Hypertension: A Lethal Combination for Kidney Disease

Diabetes and hypertension often come together and brew a deadly concoction for kidney disease. When combined, these conditions increase the risks of kidney failure more significantly than either condition alone. Approximately 1 in 3 diabetes patients also suffers from high blood pressure. putting their kidneys at a higher risk than the others.

Early Detection and Prevention Strategies

While diabetes and hypertension significantly increase the risk of kidney disease, early detection and proactive management can help slow or prevent kidney damage. Some key strategies include:

1. Controlling Blood Sugar Levels:

Regular monitoring of blood glucose levels.

A balanced diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, and lean proteins.

Medications like insulin or oral antidiabetic drugs as prescribed by a healthcare professional.

2. Managing Blood Pressure Effectively: Keeping blood pressure below 130/80 mmHg is crucial for kidney health. This can be achieved through:

Medications such as ACE inhibitors or ARBs (angiotensin receptor blockers), which help lower blood pressure while also protecting kidney function.

Reducing salt intake to prevent excessive fluid retention.

Engaging in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.

3. Adopting a Kidney-Friendly Diet

Low sodium intake to prevent high blood pressure and fluid retention.

Adequate hydration to assist kidney function.

Limited protein intake in advanced kidney disease to reduce strain on the kidneys.

4. Routine Screening and Monitoring: Important tests include:

Urine tests to check for protein leakage (proteinuria).

Blood tests to measure creatinine and glomerular filtration rate (GFR), key indicators of kidney function.

By understanding these relationships and taking proactive steps, individuals can protect their kidney health and improve their overall quality of life. With the help of healthcare professionals staying informed and maintaining a healthy lifestyle become much easier as the most effective strategies in managing these interconnected health challenges are staying educated and making the right decisions about your health.

-Dr Ezil Nilavan, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, SNHRC, Sripuram, Vellore, Narayani Hospital, Vellore

