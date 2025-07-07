Image Credit : Freepik

World Chocolate Day History

Before 1550, chocolate was known only in Central and South America. It was used here as a traditional drink. On July 7, 1550, chocolate first arrived in Europe from America. Chocolate was very much liked in countries like France, Spain, and Britain, and gradually it spread all over the world. In this memory, the celebration of chocolate is celebrated every year on July 7. The scientific name for chocolate is Theobroma Cacao, which means "food of the gods".