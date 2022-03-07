Women's Day 2022: Here are 5 laws that Indian women must know
The Indian law has safeguarded and protected women with several laws and rights. Here are five such laws that every woman must know about.
Image: Getty Images
International Women's Day 2022 is only a few hours away. It is the day to celebrate womanhood, to empower them and to honour their achievements. Ahead of International Women’s Day, we present you at least five of the many laws that have been constituted to safeguard women. These rights have been made to empower women.
Image: Getty Images
Equal Remuneration Act, 1976: Not many may be aware but women are legally safeguarded from pay disparity. In India, we do have a law that ensures equal pay for both men and women.
ALSO READ: Women's Day 2022: Know the history, importance and significance of the day
Image: Getty Images
Sexual Harassment Of Women At Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013: Most of us are aware of this law. Women have been protected against any type of harassment, including sexual harassment at the workplace. demand or request for sexual favours, physical contact and advances, making sexually coloured remarks, any unwelcome physical, verbal, or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature and showing pornography – all come under sexual harassment at the workplace.
Image: Getty Images
Indian Divorce (Amendment) Act, 2001: Did you know that communicable STD (for a period of two years or more before the marriage) is a ground to seek divorce? Well, this law protects women from a bad marriage on various grounds.
Image: Getty Images
The Medical Termination Of Pregnancy Act, 1971: In India, abortion is considered till a given period of pregnancy. A woman can abort till the first trimester after which undergoing an abortion becomes illegal.
ALSO READ: International Women's Day 2022: Celebrate March 8 in these interesting ways
Image: Getty Images
Right against domestic violence: No woman in India should have to undergo the torture and pain of domestic violence. And therefore, women have been protected by this law.