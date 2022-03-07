International Women's Day 2022: Celebrate March 8 in these interesting ways

On Tuesday, March 8, the world will be celebrating International Women’s Day. Here are ways in which you can celebrate the day along with the women in your life.

International Women's Day is right here! It is a day that is dedicated to women, their achievements and their efforts to make this world a more just and equal place. Each year, several events are held across the world to honour women and also learn about the numerous challenges they face in this world. With ‘Break the Bais’ as this year’s International Women’s Day theme, here are theme-based ways in which you can celebrate the day at the workplace, home or elsewhere.

A high tea or coffee morning: Call your friends and family over a morning coffee session or a high tea. Gather everyone over a meetup session to talk about the women in their life, share their stories or talk about women public figures who serve as inspiration. You can also tell the women in your life about how important they are to you. ALSO READ: International Women's Day 2022: 7 lifestyle diseases that can affect women

A movie marathon of women-centric films: Grab a tub of popcorn and do a movie marathon with a twist. Watch films that are women-centric in the sense that either the film revolves around a woman or is directed by a woman filmmaker.

Organise a Trivia challenge: A trivia challenge about famous woman personalities can be an interesting and fun way to celebrate International Women’s Day. This can be organised virtually too.

