Netra Manthena's Royal Wedding: Do You Know How Much Jagmandir Palace Alone Costs?
Jagmandir Palace: When you think of Rajasthan, the first thing that comes to mind are beautiful palaces. Among them, surrounded by water with a beautiful ancient structure in the middle... Jagmandir Palace is very special.
Netra Manthena's wedding at Jagmandir Palace
Netra Manthena's wedding at Jagmandir Palace was a grand affair, rivaling the Ambani wedding. The event drew high-profile guests like Jennifer Lopez and Donald Trump Jr.
History of Jagmandir Palace
The history of Jagmandir Palace starts in the 17th century. The Mewar dynasty built it as a royal retreat, an 'Island Palace.' It's said that a young Shah Jahan took refuge here.
Regal marble statues, massive elephant figures, and a cool lake breeze make this palace a historic paradise. Its architecture still features Mewari art and Rajput-Mughal designs.
Jagmandir Palace is the perfect place for royal weddings..
Choosing Jagmandir for Netra Manthena's wedding was a lifestyle statement. Functions happen amidst floating lights, making for cinematic photos. It's private, secure, and royal.
How much does a night at Jagmandir Palace cost?
A royal wedding booking at Jagmandir Palace is high-end. The venue charge alone can be ₹30-50 lakh per night. With all extras, the cost can easily reach ₹1-1.5 crore.
Special features of Jagmandir Palace
The guest journey to the island is cinematic. Inside, marble pillars and gardens add a royal touch. Private fireworks and gourmet menus give an international feel to weddings.
