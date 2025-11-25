Image Credit : facebook @ jagmandir island palace hotel

The history of Jagmandir Palace starts in the 17th century. The Mewar dynasty built it as a royal retreat, an 'Island Palace.' It's said that a young Shah Jahan took refuge here.

Regal marble statues, massive elephant figures, and a cool lake breeze make this palace a historic paradise. Its architecture still features Mewari art and Rajput-Mughal designs.