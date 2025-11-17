Winter Skin Care: Get a glow on your face in the cold, make this face mask at home
Winter Skin Care: It's essential to take special care of your skin in every season, but it's even more important in winter because the cold winds can dry out the skin, leading to dullness and dryness.
Fruit Mask
Winter's cold winds can dry out your skin, making it dull. If you don't moisturize properly, your skin can get damaged and lose its glow. Keeping it hydrated is super important.
Benefits of fruits
Fruits aren't just good for health; they also help make your skin beautiful. They're packed with minerals and vitamins great for skin health. Making your own fruit mask is special.
Banana face mask for glowing skin
Bananas give a natural glow and reduce hyperpigmentation. Mash a banana, add 1 tsp lemon juice & 1/2 tsp honey. Leave on for 10-15 mins. Skip lemon for dry/sensitive skin.
Orange Peel Face Mask
Orange peel has been used for ages for glowing skin. Sun-dry peels for 2-3 days, then grind to a powder. Mix with a spoon of honey and yogurt. Leave on for 20 mins, then rinse.
Papaya Face Mask
Papaya has exfoliating vitamin A, removing dead cells for a fresh look. Just mix mashed papaya with a spoon of honey. Apply to your face for 15-20 mins, then rinse. Moisturize after.
