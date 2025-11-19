Maintaining healthy skin during this season requires a mindful, barrier-focused routine. Here are dermatologist-recommended tips to keep your skin hydrated, nourished, and comfortable throughout the winter months.

Winter brings a drop in temperature and humidity, both of which can weaken the skin’s natural barrier, leading to dryness, flaking, itching, and increased sensitivity. Maintaining healthy skin during this season requires a mindful, barrier-focused routine.

Choose a Gentle, Hydrating Cleanser: Harsh cleansers can strip the skin of essential lipids, worsening dryness. Opt for cream-based or hydrating cleansers containing ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid. These help cleanse without disturbing the skin’s protective barrier.

Moisturise Immediately After Bathing: Applying moisturiser within one to two minutes of bathing helps lock in moisture effectively. Winter calls for richer formulations such as creams or ointments rather than lotions.

Avoid Long, Hot Showers While hot showers may feel comforting, they remove natural oils from the skin and worsen dryness. Lukewarm water is gentler on the skin and helps maintain barrier integrity.

Focus on Night-Time Barrier Repair: Cold air and indoor heating can damage the skin barrier. Night creams with ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids, or low-strength urea support barrier repair and prevent moisture loss while you sleep.

Continue Using Sunscreen Daily: UV exposure remains significant year-round. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher protects against UV-induced pigmentation, aging, and inflammation. Apply it to all exposed areas, including the face, ears, neck, and hands.

Care for Lips and Hands: The lips and hands are highly vulnerable to winter dryness. Use thick lip balms containing lanolin, beeswax, or petroleum jelly. Apply hand cream frequently—especially after washing—and choose formulations with glycerin, ceramides, or urea for deeper hydration.

Support Skin Health from Within. Adequate water intake and a nutrition-rich diet play a crucial role in skin integrity. Incorporate foods with omega-3 fatty acids (fish, flaxseeds, walnuts), vitamin C, and antioxidants to support hydration and repair.

By adopting these targeted winter skincare practices, you can maintain healthy, supple skin throughout the season. If dryness becomes severe or is accompanied by itching, redness, or scaling, a dermatological evaluation may be necessary to rule out conditions such as eczema or dermatitis.

(Dr. Sai Lahari Rachumallu, Associate Consultant - Dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar)