Winter Fruits: Consume THESE 5 Fruits For Better Immunity This Season
The chilly winds of winter brings seasonal flu, and infections. It is vital to strengthen your immunity. Nature offers delicious fruits which remain packed with vitamins and anti-oxidants along with necessary minerals to help you stay healthy. Here's a list of 5 fruits you must consume during this season.
Kiwi
Kiwi is a nutrient-dense fruit rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and potassium. It helps your body fight seasonal viruses, supports respiratory health, and keeps your skin glowing. Including kiwi in your winter diet enhances immunity and maintains overall wellness effortlessly.
Guavas
Guavas are a winter superfruit, packed with more Vitamin C than most citrus fruits. They strengthen your immune system, regulate blood sugar levels, and improve skin health. Eating guavas regularly keeps colds and throat infections at bay while boosting your energy naturally.
Apples
The old saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” holds true in winter. Apples are high in fiber, Vitamin C, and flavonoids, which strengthen immunity and digestion. Their antioxidants help cleanse the liver and fight off winter-related infections effectively.
Pomegranates
Loaded with antioxidants and Vitamin C, pomegranates protect your body from colds and flu. Their anti-inflammatory properties support heart health and improve blood circulation. Regular consumption also enhances hemoglobin levels, keeping fatigue and seasonal weakness away.
Oranges
Rich in Vitamin C, oranges help your body produce white blood cells that fight infections. They also contain antioxidants that combat free radicals, reduce inflammation, and support healthy skin. A glass of fresh orange juice daily keeps your immunity and energy levels high.