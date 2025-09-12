Almonds: Almonds are packed with vitamin E, which can help protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.



Almonds can play a supportive role in maintaining eye health because they are rich in several nutrients beneficial for vision:

Vitamin E: Almonds are one of the best natural sources of vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects the eyes from damage caused by free radicals. Regular intake may help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.

Healthy fats: The monounsaturated fats in almonds support overall vascular health, ensuring proper blood flow to the eyes.

Zinc & other trace minerals: Though present in smaller amounts, these contribute to retinal health and enzyme function in the eyes.

Support against dry eyes: The healthy fats in almonds may help keep eye tissues lubricated and reduce dryness.