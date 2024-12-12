Winter Delights: 6 Flavorful Indian dishes to beat the chill and warm your soul

Winter calls for hearty, flavorful dishes that provide warmth and comfort. Here are five popular Indian recipes perfect for cozying up during the chilly season

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

A rich and flavorful soup made with slow-cooked vegetables, Veg Soup is packed with nutrients and warmth. The aromatic blend of spices, including ginger, garlic, and garam masala, makes it the perfect dish for cold winter nights.

article_image2

Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti

A traditional Punjabi winter dish, Sarson da Saag is made with mustard greens, cooked with spices and ghee. Paired with Makki di Roti, a cornmeal flatbread, it’s a wholesome and warming dish to keep you nourished in the cold weather.
 

article_image3

Gajar Halwa

A popular winter dessert, Gajar Halwa is made by slow-cooking grated carrots with milk, sugar, and ghee. This rich and indulgent sweet dish, topped with nuts, provides warmth and comfort, making it a favorite during the colder months.
 

article_image4

Methi Thepla

A Gujarati flatbread made with fenugreek leaves, wheat flour, and spices, Methi Thepla is nutritious and flavorful. It’s a great option for a warm breakfast or dinner, served with yogurt or pickle for added taste.

article_image5

Stuffed Paratha

Stuffed parathas are a comforting winter treat. You can fill them with a variety of ingredients like potatoes, paneer, or cauliflower. Served with yogurt and pickle, these stuffed parathas make a hearty and satisfying meal for any time of the day.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond NTI

Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book AJR

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today december 11 2024 significance, puja timings, history anr

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today; Know significance of this Ekadashi

Top 10 Indian Beaches 2024 Goa Andaman Kerala Chennai Pondicherry anr

Mahabalipuram Beach to Agonda Beach: India's top 10 beaches to travel before 2024 ends

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health RBA

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

Recent Stories

Vivo X200 Vivo X200 Pro launched in India price starts at rs 65999 check specs features and more gcw

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro launched in India; price starts at Rs 65,999 | Check specs, features and more

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation ATG

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon shk

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs AJR

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more gcw

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon