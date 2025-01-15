Why storing raw milk in the fridge can be risky for your health and safety

Refrigerating Raw Milk: This article explores the potential health risks associated with refrigerating raw milk.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Raw Milk Storage Tips

Cow's milk consumption is widespread in Tamil Nadu, while buffalo milk is less common. Traditionally, milk was boiled before use, but now it's often refrigerated directly. This practice is not advisable.

Refrigerating Raw Milk Dangers

Raw milk may contain viruses from infected animals. Refrigerating without boiling keeps viruses alive. Stanford research shows fever-causing viruses can survive for 5 days in chilled raw milk. Also read: [Milk: Can we drink raw milk? What changes occur in the body? Expert explanation](https://tamil.asianetnews.com/gallery/life-style/health-benefits-of-drinking-raw-milk-rfxj7f)

Raw Milk Refrigeration Risks

**Virus Risk** Influenza viruses can survive in raw milk, especially in winter. Seasonal infections are common, and bird flu can spread to cattle. Always boil milk before refrigeration. Also read: [Benefits of washing face with raw milk](https://tamil.asianetnews.com/gallery/life-style/benefits-of-washing-raw-milk-on-face-in-tamil-mks-snv3pf)

Raw Milk Handling and Storage

**Why boil milk?** Raw milk can transmit diseases like bird flu. Boiling eliminates harmful bacteria and viruses. Raw milk consumption can lead to over 200 illnesses.

Raw Milk Safety

**Is raw milk more nutritious?** Some believe raw milk has more nutrients, enzymes, and probiotics, boosting immunity. This is untrue. The FDA warns of over 200 potential illnesses from raw milk, including E. coli and Salmonella, especially risky for children, elderly, pregnant women, and those with weak immunity. Flu virus RNA can survive for 57 days in raw milk. Boiling eliminates the virus. Avoid raw milk during outbreaks like bird flu.

