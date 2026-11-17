Not all injections work the same way. The speed at which the body absorbs the medicine varies depending on the method they give it into the body.

IV Injection (Intravenous): They give the medicine directly into the blood vessel. This is the fastest working method. Some medicines can show an effect as soon as they are given.

IM Injection (Intramuscular): They give the medicine into the muscles. From there, the blood absorbs it. The time it takes for this effect to start varies depending on the medicine.

SC Injection (Subcutaneous): They give the medicine into the fat layer under the skin. From there, it slowly reaches the blood. Therefore, they use this method so that some medicines work for a longer time. So, the speed of an injection depends not only on the method of giving the medicine but also on the characteristics of that medicine.