Home Remedies: 6 Simple Ways to Soothe Your Sore Throat Naturally
Suffering from a sore throat? Here are six easy and effective home remedies you can try to get relief from throat pain and inflammation.
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Suffering from a sore throat? 6 home remedies to try
Viral infections like cold and flu cause throat inflammation and pain. Try these simple home remedies to soothe your sore throat easily.
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Drink warm ginger tea to ease throat irritation
Ginger tea helps relieve cough and throat irritation. Boil a few pieces of raw ginger in a cup of water for 5-10 minutes on low heat. Strain it, let it cool a bit, and add some honey. Sip this warm tea to ease your throat discomfort.
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Tulsi tea is a traditional remedy in Indian homes
Indian homes traditionally use tulsi tea to ease respiratory problems. Boil 5-6 fresh tulsi leaves in a cup of water for a while. Strain and drink it warm. You can add a little honey for taste. It is a very soothing herbal drink.
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Turmeric contains 'curcumin' which reduces inflammation
Turmeric contains 'curcumin' which reduces inflammation. Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a cup of warm milk. You can add a little honey when the milk is not too hot. Drink this before sleeping to reduce throat discomfort.
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Lemon water reduces throat pain
Drink a glass of warm lemon water with one or two teaspoons of honey and a few drops of lemon juice. Honey soothes the throat, and the warm drink helps keep the throat moist.
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Chamomile tea is a caffeine-free herbal drink
Chamomile tea is a caffeine-free herbal drink. It gives relief when you feel throat dryness or irritation. Put a chamomile tea bag in a cup of hot water for 5 minutes.
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Gargling with warm salt water also reduces throat pain
Gargling with warm salt water reduces throat pain. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle several times a day. Gargling with salt water is one of the simplest ways to reduce throat irritation.
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