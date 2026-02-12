Why Is Your Body Always Cold? Common Causes You Should Know
You might have noticed that some people's bodies are always cold. No matter how hot it is outside, they only feel cold. Here are the main reasons why this happens.
Insomnia
The circadian rhythm helps regulate our body temperature during sleep. So, when you don't get proper sleep, there's a higher chance of feeling cold.
Blood circulation
When blood circulation isn't proper, you can feel cold. You can improve blood flow by exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, and avoiding smoking.
Losing weight
Body fat helps keep you warm. But sudden weight loss can cause you to feel cold.
Vitamin B12 deficiency
Vitamin B12 is key for many bodily processes. Its deficiency can cause fatigue, loss of appetite, constipation, and also make you feel cold all the time.
Anemia
People with anemia are also more likely to feel cold all the time. It can also cause fatigue, shortness of breath, and headaches.
