From Shriram Finance to Max Health: Today's Top Nifty 50 Gainers
Nifty 50 Top 10 Gainers: The stock market is down today, February 12. By 12 PM, the Sensex was down by over 450 points and the Nifty by over 126 points. Even in this downturn, 10 Nifty-50 stocks have brought joy to investors.
Shriram Finance Share
Shriram Finance showed a good rise, opening at ₹1,053.50 and hitting a high of ₹1,078.00. It closed 1.81% up with an LTP of ₹1,075.90. Volume was 3,329,008 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share
Bajaj Finance gave good returns to investors today. The share started at ₹968.30 and reached a high of ₹989.60. Its LTP was ₹985.75, showing a 1.73% gain.
Eicher Motors Share
Eicher showed strength in the auto sector. It opened at ₹7,779.50 and hit a high of ₹7,914.50. With an LTP of ₹7,903.50, it closed 1.71% higher. Trading volume was 546,612 shares.
ICICI Bank Share
ICICI Bank showed a positive trend in the banking sector. The share opened at ₹1,406.10 and went up to a high of ₹1,428.00. Its LTP was ₹1,423.50, closing 1.24% up.
SBI Share
SBI gave good returns to investors today. It opened at ₹1,183.00 and hit a high of ₹1,203.70. It closed at an LTP of ₹1,194.40, marking a 0.97% gain. Volume was 18,239,722 shares.
BEL Share
BEL provided gains for investors in the defense sector. The share started at ₹437.00 and went up to a high of ₹443.00. It closed 0.96% higher with an LTP of ₹441.75.
TATA Steel Share
Tata Steel performed well in the steel sector today. It opened at ₹208.00 and reached a high of ₹210.39. It closed at an LTP of ₹209.30, showing a 0.82% gain.
Trent Share
Trent showed strength in the retail sector. The share opened at ₹4,218.90 and went up to a high of ₹4,283.10. It closed 0.78% higher with an LTP of ₹4,251.70.
ONGC Share
ONGC provided gains for investors in the energy sector. It opened at ₹276.00 and reached a high of ₹280.30. It closed at an LTP of ₹276.30, marking a 0.62% increase.
MAX Health Share
Max Health showed a slight but steady rise, closing 0.41% up with an LTP of ₹1,059.50.
Disclaimer: This is for info only, not investment advice. Data as of 12 PM. Consult a financial advisor.
