The Los Angeles blog 8NewsNow said that travel influencer Anunay Sood died of a suspected drug overdose after being found unresponsive in his Wynn Las Vegas hotel room earlier this month.
Police officers found Sood unconscious in his hotel room on November 4, with "narcotics" around his corpse, according to records examined by the publication. Anunay Sood, who has over 1.5 million Instagram followers, was in the city to attend the Las Vegas Concours 2025 auto event, according to his recent posts.
According to the report, a lady living with Sood informed detectives that the group bought what they thought was cocaine from a guy on the casino floor at 4 a.m.
She stated that Sood, along with her and another woman, drank the drug before falling asleep. When the two ladies awoke an hour later, they discovered Sood was lifeless.
Anunay Sood's relatives and friends reported his death on Instagram last week, asking for privacy and warning fans not to congregate outside the family's home. His last posts showed him in Las Vegas at the time of his death.
In a previous statement to HT.com, theLos Angeles police stated, "On November 4, 2025, LVMPD responded to a dead body located in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard." Officers aided the coroner by taking a non-criminal/medical report."
The Clark County coroner's office has categorised his cause and manner of death as pending, stating that toxicology tests, which are necessary to determine whether chemicals caused the death, might take several months to complete.
As of Monday, authorities reported that no arrests had been made in connection with the case. Police claimed they found a little bag containing an unidentifiable white substance, as well as additional evidence indicating that the gang snorted the powder.
Who was Anunay Sood?
Anunay Sood was a travel influencer, photographer, and entrepreneur renowned for his visually appealing travel material. He built a sizable online following, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and around 3.8 lakh YouTube subscribers, and was included to Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list for three years in a row - 2022, 2023, and 2024.
Sood began by recording his travels on Instagram before establishing his own Dubai-based digital performance and marketing organisation.
He visited 46 countries throughout the years and frequently discussed his goal of seeing all 195 countries and areas in the globe.