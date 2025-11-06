Sood, a Dubai resident, was an influential digital star recognized by Forbes India for his cinematic travel content, which attracted a large online following. Recent posts showed him in Las Vegas. The news has prompted shock and mourning.

Bengaluru: The family of prominent travel content creator Anunay Sood announced his death through a statement posted on his Instagram account on the morning of Thursday, November 6. The 32-year-old Dubai resident's passing was confirmed by relatives who requested privacy during this period. Details surrounding the circumstances of his death have not been disclosed. Social media posts from earlier in the week indicated Sood had been visiting Las Vegas, where he shared content featuring luxury vehicles. "We share with profound sorrow the loss of our dear Anunay Sood," the family's message stated. "We respectfully request privacy as we cope with this loss and ask that people refrain from congregating near family residences." The statement concluded with a request for prayers and well-wishes for Sood's family.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Sood had established himself as a major figure in digital travel media, building an audience of 1.4 million Instagram followers and attracting 380,000 YouTube subscribers. His work featured stunning visual compositions of global destinations, cinematic short-form videos, and narrative-driven travel documentation that resonated with viewers worldwide. His portfolio spanned diverse locations, from European landscapes to Dubai's metropolitan environment. Sood distinguished himself through his fusion of photographic artistry with compelling travel journalism, motivating emerging creators in the digital content space.

Forbes India recognized his influence by including him in their Top 100 Digital Stars rankings for three consecutive years (2022-2024), positioning him among India's most impactful digital personalities. His professional journey began with Instagram travel photography before expanding into entrepreneurship with a Dubai-based marketing agency. His content was characterized by creative vision, technical excellence, and genuine storytelling that connected deeply with his community. Recent activity on his platforms showed him in Las Vegas, where he posted about spending time with high-end automobiles. His final YouTube video, published November 3, explored lesser-known Swiss destinations.

Friends, Fans Mourn Him

The news has prompted an outpouring of shock from his follower base, many noting the apparent normalcy of his recent online presence. “Anunay was more than a friend - he was a creator who genuinely wanted to grow, learn, and build something meaningful. We talked endlessly about monetization, content strategy, building a brand, optimizing investments. He’d always message me about my office setup – 'Bhai, I’ll copy everything, same desk, same lights. I even built his podcast setup recently because he wanted to stop traveling and focus fully on creating. He wanted to live this same creator life - planned, structured, free. And now, he’s gone,” wrote IT professional Soumendra Jena.

A follower of his shared an Instagram story by Shivani Parihar that stated everything around her felt empty due to the demise of Anunay. “been following anunay’s journey since 2020, one of the best travel creators out there. can’t believe he’s gone, life really is uncertain,” she wrote. One social media user said he was planning to visit Anunay's Airbnb in Manali after seeing his pics covering the Bugatti event in LA.

