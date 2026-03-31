Chia Seeds Side Effects: 4 Health Conditions Where You Must Avoid This Superfood
Chia seeds are packed with nutrients. They are loaded with fibre and Omega-3 fatty acids, which help boost heart and brain health.
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Chia Seeds Side Effects: 4 Health Conditions Where You Must Avoid This Superfood
Chia seeds are a superfood loaded with nutrients. They contain plenty of fibre and Omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for improving your heart and brain health.
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Helps nourish good bacteria in the gut.
The high fibre in chia seeds helps feed the good bacteria in your gut. It also keeps you feeling full for longer and helps stabilise your blood sugar levels.
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People with certain health problems must avoid chia seeds.
Chia seeds can significantly improve your digestive health by regulating it and nourishing good gut bacteria. But despite the many benefits, not everyone can eat them. Some people must avoid chia seeds completely.
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People with low blood pressure should not eat chia seeds.
While chia seeds can benefit people with high blood pressure, they can have the opposite effect on those with low BP. Studies show chia seeds can lower blood pressure, which might cause dizziness, fatigue, or even fainting in people who already have it.
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People on blood thinners should avoid them.
If you are on medication to prevent blood clotting, you should not eat chia seeds. This is because their high Omega-3 content can affect how the medicine works, possibly causing too much bleeding.
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People with kidney disease should avoid chia seeds.
Chia seeds contain high levels of potassium and phosphorus. Too much potassium can lead to a condition called hyperkalemia. Additionally, chia seeds are high in oxalates, which are compounds that can cause kidney stones to form.
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People with digestive problems should not eat chia seeds.
People with existing digestive issues should avoid chia seeds. Just two tablespoons contain about 10 grams of fibre. While fibre is good for digestion, too much of it can cause discomfort. If not eaten correctly, it can lead to bloating, diarrhoea, or constipation.
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