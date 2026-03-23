Chia Seeds: Drink This Soaked Water for 2 Weeks & See the Magic!
Chia seeds are a nutrient powerhouse, packed with fiber, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Regularly including them in your diet can boost digestion, support heart health, improve energy, and offer a range of other health benefits.
Try drinking chia seed soaked water for two weeks and see the changes!
It helps nourish the good bacteria in the gut.
Chia seeds significantly improve digestive health.
It can help lower LDL cholesterol and support heart health.
These tiny seeds are a rich source of plant-based omega-3s, soluble fibre, and antioxidants. All these nutrients work together to help lower your bad (LDL) cholesterol and support overall heart health.
ALSO READ: How to Use Chia Seeds for Weight Loss: Simple Tips That Actually Work
Prevents blood sugar spikes after meals.
It is healthier to eat it with water or curd.
Curd increases the amount of live probiotic bacteria.
Chia seeds are loaded with prebiotic fibres, which act as food for your gut bacteria. On the other hand, curd adds live probiotic bacteria to your system, creating a powerful duo for your gut.
ALSO READ: Chia Seed Water Benefits: 5 Amazing Changes After 11 Days on an Empty Stomach
Speeds up hair growth.
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