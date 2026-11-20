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Gardening Tips: Roses Losing Their Colour This Winter? 5 Easy Ways to Keep Them Healthy and Blooming
Are you worried that your beautiful roses are wearing off in this chilly weather? Worry not, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to know more!
Of rosy goodness!
Nothing beats the beauty of looking at lush and beautiful bushes of roses in your home garden, especially in this beautiful winter weather. If you are worrying that the roses are wearing off, then you must follow these five tips to nurture them.
Maximize Direct Sunlight
Sunlight is your roses's best friend this winter season. Keep them in moderate sun spots, and voila, they will bloom just as new.
Feed Them Potassium and Magnesium
Give your plants the benefits of rose fertiliser or organic compost every 2–3 weeks. For a quick colour boost, dissolve 1 tablespoon of Epsom salt in water and pour it on the plant's roots.
Adjust Your Watering Routine
Water deeply only when the top 1–2 inches of soil feel dry to the touch, otherwise keep water intake moderate.
Deadhead Faded Blooms Regularly
Prune off faded flowers just above the first set of five leaflet leaves using clean pruning shears.
Protect Against Winter Pests and Chill
Inspect the undersides of leaves and new buds weekly. Spray with a mild neem oil solution early in the morning if you spot pests.
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