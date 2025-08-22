- Home
When is Pitru Paksha starting THIS year? Know significance of rare solar, lunar alignment
This year, after a century, a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse are about to occur simultaneously. As a result, this year's Pitru Paksha is going to be especially significant
2 Min read
17
Image Credit : Getty
Pitru Paksha 2025 is considered very auspicious in astrology. It's observed for Shraddha rites and remembrance of ancestors. This year, it's even rarer due to the simultaneous occurrence of a solar and lunar eclipse after nearly 100 years.
27
Image Credit : Getty
Pitru Paksha begins on September 7th, coinciding with the year's second lunar eclipse. It concludes on September 21st with the year's final solar eclipse. Astrologers say this rare cosmic event happens after 100 years.
37
Image Credit : Getty
It's believed that during this special time, ancestors return from heaven to their descendants. Over these 15 days, Shraddha rites, Pind Daan, and Tarpan ceremonies are performed across the country.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Pitru Paksha starts after the full moon of Bhadrapada month and ends on the new moon of Ashwin month. This period is called Mahalaya Paksha or Pitru Paksha.
57
Image Credit : facebook
The Puranas say ancestors' souls return to their descendants during this time, accepting Tarpan and Shraddha offerings and giving blessings. Scriptures mention that performing Shraddha brings peace to ancestors and happiness to the family.
67
Image Credit : Getty
This Pitru Paksha is unique. A total lunar eclipse occurs at the beginning, and a solar eclipse on the last day (not visible in India). The lunar eclipse, visible in India, starts at 9:57 PM on September 7th and ends at 1:26 AM. It occurs in Aquarius and Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, with the Moon and Rahu in the same sign.
77
Image Credit : Getty
The alignment of solar and lunar eclipses after 100 years makes Pitru Paksha spiritually significant. Fortunes may change, especially for Gemini, Sagittarius, and Capricorn, who have a golden opportunity.
