Image Credit : Getty

This Pitru Paksha is unique. A total lunar eclipse occurs at the beginning, and a solar eclipse on the last day (not visible in India). The lunar eclipse, visible in India, starts at 9:57 PM on September 7th and ends at 1:26 AM. It occurs in Aquarius and Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, with the Moon and Rahu in the same sign.