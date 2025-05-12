Selena Gomez took a moment on Mother's Day to remember all the women who have been important in her life.

The singer-actress shared a series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of special memories with her mother, her close friends, and her fiance Benny Blanco's mom.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, Selena included an adorable childhood photo with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and a recent one with her. She also shared a picture of influencer Priscilla Marie with her family. One picture showed her with Benny Blanco and his mother, Sandra Levin.

"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever and ever. One of my favorites. And I love all the mothers in my life," Selena wrote.

Gomez confirmed she was dating Blanco in 2023 when she liked and commented on fan account posts of the two on Instagram, and last month, they released their first collaborative album to give "fans a unique window into their relationship," reported People.

The two later got engaged in December last year.

Earlier in the day, actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni, who is currently dealing with a legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively, also didn't miss a chance to celebrate Mother's Day. The actor shared a beautiful message for the two most important women in his life--his wife, Emily, and his mother, Sharon.

On Sunday, Baldoni took to his Instagram account and shared a picture in which he can be seen smiling with his wife, kids, and mother.