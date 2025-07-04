Image Credit : Freepik

Attempting to lose a few kilos over the weekend but still want to have a few cocktails? You're not alone. Booze and fat loss do not usually go hand in hand—and not only because of the calories. Though it's easy to rationalize "a drink won't hurt," the reality is that alcohol can interfere with fat loss in several little-known ways. Below are seven ways alcohol actually impacts your fat loss efforts—and what you can do about it.