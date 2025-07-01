Image Credit : Freepik

Don’t underestimate the power of walking—it’s one of the most accessible and underrated weight-loss workouts. A 30–45 minute brisk walk burns calories, improves cardiovascular health, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Walking outdoors also reduces stress, which is a major contributor to weight gain, especially around the belly.

Tip: Add a slight incline, like a hill or staircase, for extra fat burn.