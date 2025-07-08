Image Credit : Freepik

Drinking a glass of warm water mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice on an empty stomach is one of the easiest yet most effective habits. It stimulates your metabolism, supports digestion, and removes toxins. Vitamin C in lemon also assists in fat burning by aiding liver function.

Bonus tip: Sprinkle in some cinnamon or a few drops of apple cider vinegar for extra metabolic advantages.