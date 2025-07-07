Image Credit : stockPhoto

The 30-30-30 Rule is a daily morning routine that focuses on three key pillars of weight loss:

30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking up

30 minutes of low to moderate-intensity exercise immediately after

The concept was popularized by Tim Ferriss and further embraced by fitness influencers and health coaches. It’s designed to kickstart metabolism, balance blood sugar, and burn fat efficiently, especially when done consistently.

Why It Works

Let’s break down why each part of the 30-30-30 Rule contributes to effective weight loss: