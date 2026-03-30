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Zodiac signs whose relationship problems will be resolved

Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces will see good progress. Capricorn has a chance to rekindle an old relationship. Aquarius will feel more confident, and marriage prospects might open up. Pisces will find more happiness in love, and new hope will grow in their relationship. If you show patience and understanding, your bonds will become even more beautiful.