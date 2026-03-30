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- Weekly Horoscope, March 30 to April 5: Check Your Zodiac’s Love, Work, and Health Forecast
Weekly Horoscope, March 30 to April 5: Check Your Zodiac’s Love, Work, and Health Forecast
Weekly Horoscope for March 30-April 5 reveals Saturn and Mars forming an explosive yog. Discover how this affects your love life, career, and health, with insights for all zodiac signs this week.
Weekly Horoscope, March 30 to April 5
From an astrological viewpoint, the next 7 days are very important. This week, the Moon will complete its journey from Leo to Scorpio. On April 2, Mars will move from Aquarius into Pisces, where Saturn is already present. This conjunction of Saturn and Mars creates an inauspicious 'Visphotak Yog', which will affect all zodiac signs. Let's find out what the coming week holds for your sign.
Aries
Your love life will get much better than before. You will get support from your siblings, and a happy event may take place at home. You might go on a romantic trip with your life partner. Don't listen to what others say, or you could face problems later. Be careful with money transactions. Your mother's health might be a concern, and you should keep an eye on your children.
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
People of this sign will profit from partnership businesses. The financial situation will be quite good. If you are looking for a new job, your search might end in the middle of the week. People in administration could get a big promotion. Be careful with your diet due to the changing weather. Your selfish attitude might annoy some people. Do not share your secrets with anyone.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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